Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Strong storms to start the week

All modes of severe weather are possible...
Storms are back to start the workweek and some could be strong to even severe. We will start the day off warm and humid with temperatures in the low 70s. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/strong-to-severe-storms-possible-monday
SLIGHT.jpg
Posted at 3:14 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 03:14:55-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Another unsettled Monday is ahead weather-wise. Hot and humid conditions will prime the environment for storm development today. High temperatures will rise into the low-90s. Some of the storms will be on the strong to severe side and will arrive late-afternoon through sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging winds will be the main threat. Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding concerns. Large-sized hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Make sure you have your safe plan in place and have a way to receive weather alerts! A second round of storms lingers Tuesday with the greatest potential for severe storms south and east of I-95. High pressure builds into the region mid-late week, which will provide drier conditions and more sunshine with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s through the weekend.

day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018