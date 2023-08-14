Strong storms to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Another unsettled Monday is ahead weather-wise. Hot and humid conditions will prime the environment for storm development today. High temperatures will rise into the low-90s. Some of the storms will be on the strong to severe side and will arrive late-afternoon through sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging winds will be the main threat. Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding concerns. Large-sized hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Make sure you have your safe plan in place and have a way to receive weather alerts! A second round of storms lingers Tuesday with the greatest potential for severe storms south and east of I-95. High pressure builds into the region mid-late week, which will provide drier conditions and more sunshine with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s through the weekend.

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.