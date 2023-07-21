Strong storms this morning

The Storm Prediction Center has place the Eastern Shore under a Marginal Risk as damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated spin up is not out of the question along and SE of I-95 this morning. Model guidance shows conditions drying out for the second half of the day with decreasing humidity. Highs will climb into the upper-80s. Less humid and drier this weekend with ample sunshine and highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Spotty showers and storms are back early on Monday and Tuesday. Drying out and heating up into the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.