Strong storms possible today

BALTIMORE — Showers will move in just in time for the morning drive. It will then be followed by a quick break before another line in moves in during the afternoon hours. Given the setup we have the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal (level 1/5) Risk for the day. The main risk will be strong, gusty winds but a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out. After the cold front sweeps through on Thursday, a drier and nicer setup closes out the Friday and leads us into Saturday. Sunday, some clouds and a slight chance of a rain shower are expected before we dry out and cooldown heading into the next work week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 70. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 45. Light south wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.