Strong storms possible

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Scattered showers develop around mid to late-morning. Then, short-lived strong storms are possible late-afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of central Maryland and the eastern shore under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Isolated storms are possible on Friday as the cold front slides through, and temperatures will be cooler, in the mid to upper-60s. There is a late chance of rain showers on Saturday evening and the potential for showers lingers into Mother's Day. Highs will range in the 60s this weekend before we climb back to seasonal levels next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5-15 mph.

Friday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.