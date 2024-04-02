Strong storms are possible today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! There is the potential for short-lived strong to severe storms, so the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of Maryland under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk. This means that any strong storms that form will be isolated and could produce damaging winds and hail. This threat continues for Wednesday as an isolated storm could be on the stronger side. Overall, around 1-3" of rain is possible when it's all said and done. Drying out later this week with temperatures dropping below average, into the low to mid-50s and winds turn gusty. More sunshine and dry time is expected this weekend with temperatures rising back to seasonal levels on Sunday, into the low-60s. Starting off sunny and milder early next week!

Stay sunny!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, High near 55. East wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Low around 47. East wind around 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. High near 57.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.