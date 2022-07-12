Strong storm potential today

BALTIMORE — Get ready for a very hot and steamy day! High temperatures soar into the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°! A cold front brings the potential for strong-severe storms later this afternoon-early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the area under a Slight Risk (2/5) as the main threats will be damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question along with isolated instances of flash flooding. Temperatures will trend back near average late-week and the weather pattern will stay drier as well. Humidity increases into the weekend. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday and early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.