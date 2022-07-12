Strong storm potential today

BALTIMORE — Get ready for a very hot and steamy day! High temperatures soar into the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°! A cold front brings the potential for strong-severe storms later this afternoon-early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the area under a Slight Risk (2/5) as the main threats will be damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question along with isolated instances of flash flooding. Temperatures will trend back near average late-week and the weather pattern will stay drier as well. Humidity increases into the weekend. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday and early next week.
Stay Tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.