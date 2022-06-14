Strong/Severe Storms This Morning

BALTIMORE — A cluster of showers and storms moves in early this morning around 7 am from the west, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Howard, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne, and southwest Baltimore county under a slight (2/5 level) risk, with the rest of our area under a marginal (1/5 level) risk as damaging wind gusts, hail, isolated flash flooding, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. The stretch of heat and humidity lingers throughout the rest of the week. There is a chance for a few showers and storms on Thursday. The weekend will feel more refreshing with highs returning back into the lower-80s.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.