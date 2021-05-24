Watch
Strong/Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

Midday through early evening...
A level 1 risk for strong to severe storms exists for most of the state on Wednesday. A warm front will force a hot air mass into our region, which will coincide with the arrival of a surface trough-- which will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms. Instability parameters indicate that a few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely--- with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary risks.

We'll be watching the early afternoon through early evening hours-- as that is when the CAPE (simplistically-- the energy that thunderstorms tap into to get stronger) will be highest.

#staytuned

