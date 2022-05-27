Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today

BALTIMORE — A cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. A slight risk, or a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for the entire area. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concerns, but an isolated tornado and isolated instances of flash flooding exist also. High temperatures will reach the upper-70s. There may be some lingering showers overnight as the cold front moves offshore. Drier, warmer, and sunnier for Saturday afternoon and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Memorial Day will be warmer with temperatures in the low-90s! It will be feeling hot and humid next week as the 90s stick around.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 79. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Low around 63. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.