Strong-severe storms on this Saturday

Happy Saturday! Stay weather aware this evening! The Storm Prediction Center has areas north of the city under a level 3/5 Enhanced risk for more organized clusters of storms. The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms lingers through 9 PM this evening. Damaging winds, hail, downpours, and an isolated tornado are all fair game, especially to the north of the Baltimore metro. The cold front slides through on Sunday, bringing in drier air to the Mid-Atlantic region. Temperatures trend cooler early next week before the 90s make a comeback by Wednesday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers, with a high near 95.