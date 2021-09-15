Strong/Severe Storms are Possible This Afternoon/Evening

Very warm/hot and humid again today. Highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees but it will feel like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon/evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. SPC has us in a level 1 risk (on a scale of 1-5). Damaging wind, large hail and isolated flooding are the primary threats. Stay weather aware. The chance for showers and storms continues into the start of the weekend.
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am, then isolated thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.