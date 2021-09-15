Strong/Severe Storms are Possible This Afternoon/Evening

Very warm/hot and humid again today. Highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees but it will feel like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon/evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. SPC has us in a level 1 risk (on a scale of 1-5). Damaging wind, large hail and isolated flooding are the primary threats. Stay weather aware. The chance for showers and storms continues into the start of the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am, then isolated thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.