Strong/Severe Storms Are Likely Today

Showers are possible this morning with showers and storms possible this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Storms may be severe with damaging wind and hail as the the primary threats but an isolated tornado is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. A spotty shower is possible Friday morning before gradual clearing takes place through the day. Breezy conditions continue but temps will be seasonal in the low 60s. Dry and seasonal conditions will continue into the weekend with a slight chance for showers on Sunday as a weak system approaches. The next chance for showers arrives mid-week.

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.