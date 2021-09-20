Strong Cold Front Arrives Later This Week

WMAR

Fall officially arrive on Wednesday at 3:21pm!

While not exactly on time... looks like mother nature is trying to get in agreement with our calendar. A strong cold front will be approaching our area Thursday and will bring seasonal (and below average) temperatures to our area for a large chunk of the forecast.

WMAR

Rain chances will be increase Wednesday -- but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday. As of right now, the data is hinting at a low risk for severe weather, but that could get bumped the closer we get to the event. The biggest threat at the moment looks to be the potential for flash flooding-- heavy downpours are expected and some locations will pick up 2+" of rain.

WMAR

We'll fine-tune the rain totals as we get closer to the event.

#staytuned

@wxpatpete