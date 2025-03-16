Stormy Sunday morning forecast

Happy Sunday everyone!

A bit of a bumpy forecast ahead with potential storms later on this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than average as a surge of warm air lifts through the region. Highs are expected in the upper 60s and 70s. We will see warm moist air linger as a strong cold front sweeps through into the evening hours. This mixture could lead to strong to severe storms across Maryland.

The western tier of the state is under a marginal risk for storms to become severe. Our primary concerns with this system are strong gusty winds and heavy rain. We will end the night, cooler and breezy with rain beginning to lessen.

Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening!