Stormy Memorial Day weather

BALTIMORE — Memorial Day will be stormy today thanks to our next weather maker right on our door step. A cold front is approaching from the west helping spark storms ahead of it. Given the warm and moist air right ahead of the cold front, this gives us the right ingredients for some storms to get on the strong to severe side of things. The Storm Prediciton Center has us under a Slight (level 2/5) risk for today with damaging winds, large hail, and brief spin ups all possible. The timing of the sever storms will be begin around 3 pm for our western counties and wrap up by 9 pm for our Eastern Shore viewers. Be sure to stay weather aware and have a secure way to get alerts. The following days, Tuesday and Wednesday, will see a few afternoon showers in the wake of the cold front but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will continue to drop along with rain chances by the end of the week. The weekend as of right now is looking dry and comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s and dry skies.

7 Day Forecast

Memorial Day Isolated showers before 11am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm. Low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.