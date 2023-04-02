Storms continue to clear out

BALTIMORE — Good Saturday evening everyone! The severe threat has subsided across Maryland, but gusty winds are still possible. Our high wind advisories and warnings are valid till early Sunday morning. We did get multiple reports of hail and gusty winds and if you have any photos feel free to send us them via social media or email. Tomorrow looks to be significantly better. Temps in the 50s with sunny skies. The rest of the week looks to start out quiet and in the 70s. Mid week looks to give us our best rain chance. Temps fall back into he upper 50s later on into the week.

I hope you all have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Friday Partly cloudy with a high near 60.