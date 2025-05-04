Storms and showers are back to start the week

BALTIMORE — Spotty storms and showers stick around tonight, but they will be few and far between. With a humid night ahead, patchy fog is likely by the morning hours. We will clear out early on Monday, allowing temperatures to build into the mid 70s. This will spark a new round of storms and showers by the afternoon and a low pressure system swings through. Some of those storms could be strong to even severe again. Damaging wind and hail would be the main concerns. Spotty showers stick around into Tuesday as well. We clear out most of the week aside from an isolated storm chance. Temps hold in the 70s aside from Friday.

WMAR

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog possible as well Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.