Still Windy With Above Normal Temperatures

Elevated winds continue today with decreasing clouds. Northwest Winds will gust up to 30-35 mph and highs will be above normal in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Another system brings rain and wind on Friday. Showers are possible on Saturday with drier conditions returning just in time for Halloween.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 70. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

