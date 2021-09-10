Still Watching The Tropics

WMAR

The first system is currently located in the Caribbean and will drift into the Bay of Campeche over the weekend. There it will merge with a pre-existing surface trough and will likely get better organized as the atmosphere will be more conducive for gradual development. The western gulf coast will begin experiencing rain from this system by the end of the weekend.

The other area of interest is technically still over Africa -- but will move into the Atlantic this evening... and gradual development is expected. All guidance suggests a tropical depression will develop by early next week as the system drifts west northwestward across the Atlantic.

#staytuned