Still dry for this finally Friday

Good morning, happy Friday.

We made it. It has been an easy going week for us, with little to no big changes in the forecast. Today will be a little cooler compared to Thursday afternoon. Still dry at this point, but that language changes headed into the weekend. Tropical moisture from a hurricane will spread our way and look to impact Sunday and Monday. Rain will possibly be heavy at times with elevated winds. This activity clears up by Tuesday and we see our sunshine return.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Showers after 2am. Low around 58.

Sunday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 68.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.

Columbus Day

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 65.