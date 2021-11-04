Still Chilly With Temperatures Below Normal

Frost Advisories are in effect until 9 am today. It will be partly sunny and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Temps stay below normal through the weekend with warmer temperatures making a comeback to kick off a new week.
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Thursday: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.