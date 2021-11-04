Still Chilly With Temperatures Below Normal

Frost Advisories are in effect until 9 am today. It will be partly sunny and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Temps stay below normal through the weekend with warmer temperatures making a comeback to kick off a new week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

