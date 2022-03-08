Still Breezy But More Seasonal

Breezy and more seasonal today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Big changes come tomorrow in the form of below normal temps, rain and snow. Snow will be mainly north and west of I-95 and accumulating snow is possible in the mountains. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Temps will jump above normal again by the end of the week with highs near 60 degrees. The next best chance for showers and wind is on Saturday with an approaching cold front. Don't forget to set your clocks forward 1 hour before going to bed, as we spring forward on Sunday morning. Temps drop below normal, again, behind the front on Sunday with highs only in the mid 40s. Temps will be near 60 degrees to start the week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain between 1am and 4am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 36. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 41. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers likely before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

