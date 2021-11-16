Still Breezy and Chilly

The breezy and chilly conditions continue today. Highs will be in the low 50s with sustained W 5-10 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph. Tomorrow a southerly flow will help bump temps above normal into the mid 60s. Thursday will be warmer ahead of a cold front with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures tumble back down below normal Friday into the weekend in the wake of the front. The next chance for showers comes on Monday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.