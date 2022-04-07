Staying Unsettled With Showers And Storms

Another unsettled day with showers and storms. Isolated severe storms are possible mainly east of I-95 and south of US 50. Isolated flooding is also possible. The chance for showers continues into the beginning of the weekend. Temps will be below normal in the mid to low 50s. Monday, Opening Day, will be nice and dry with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures continue to rise into the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. High near 55. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

