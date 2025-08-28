Staying unseasonably cool

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! More clouds are expected today with high temperatures near 80°. A cold front slides into the region on Friday, generating a spotty shower or two. the bulk of the day will be dry. Labor Day weekend will be bright and beautiful with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures, in the upper-70s. Next week will start off dry and cooler-than-usual as we enter Meteorological fall.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.