Staying quiet through mid-week

BALTIMORE — More sunshine today with chilly high temperatures, in the upper-30s and low-40s. The weather pattern remains dry through the first day of astronomical winter before the potent storm system impacts the Mid-Atlantic late-week. Central Maryland will mainly see cold rain, whereas western Maryland has the better opportunity to deal with a wintry mix. High temperatures for Thursday will occur later at night, in the low-50s. Lingering moisture into Friday morning will be in the form of rain as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. As temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s throughout the afternoon, there is a chance of wet snowflakes mixing in across our northern communities. The wet flakes will have a hard time sticking to the surface, given the saturated ground. A flash freeze is possible Friday as temperatures come crashing down behind the front. Leftover rain could ice over into Friday afternoon. Winds will turn gusty, around 40-45 mph at times. Dry, breezy, & frigid this weekend! Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits for both Christmas Eve and Christmas mornings. Westerly winds will remain elevated, with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will struggle to hit the 30° both days, but wind chills will remain in the teens. The higher elevations could feel like the single digits during the afternoon hours.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow after 1am, mixing with rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow between 7am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. High near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.