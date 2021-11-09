Watch
Staying Mostly Sunny and Above Normal

Cooler temps will arrive by....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 6:03 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 06:12:31-05

Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Highs will stay above normal through the week. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow morning as a weak cold front moves through but showers are likely Friday, courtesy of a stronger cold front. High temperatures over the weekend into next week will be much cooler in the 50s.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light west wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light northeast wind.
Veterans Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

