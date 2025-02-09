Starting the week dry

BALTIMORE — We are heading into a very active weather week. One of the few days without a precipitation chance is Monday. We start off dry and mild with highs in the 40s. All eyes then shift to Tuesday where a bigger weather maker is looming. Tuesday starts off with a mix with temperatures in the mid 30s. As we cool we switch to all snow. This will last overnight and into Wednesday morning. The potential for several inches is there. This means delays, cancellations, slow roads, and a plowable/shovelable snow is on the way. We switch back to a mix mid day Wednesday and look dry by the afternoon. Another fast moving system brings another mix Wednesday night with another shower chance Thursday. It is looking clear and dry Friday. The weekend is active again with another wintry mix to a rain by Sunday.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 38. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Snow. Low around 31. Light northeast wind.

Wednesday Snow likely before 1pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 33.

Thursday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 36.

Sunday Rain likely. High near 47.