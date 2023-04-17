Starting off the week on a seasonal note

BALTIMORE — A cold front moves through early this morning-sparking some showers and gusty winds. Showers taper off around sunrise and broken clouds will remain the case today. High temperatures will be near average, in the upper-60s with a breezy west wind. Tuesday will feel breezy and a bit cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s. More sunshine is in store for mid-week with highs rebounding back into the 70s! Above average temperatures continue through late-week and into the beginning of the weekend. The 80s return on Thursday and Friday! Shower chance increase on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Shower chances linger into Sunday.

Have a great start to the week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Partly sunny, a chance of showers, with a high near 66.