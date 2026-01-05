Starting off cloudy & chilly this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with cloudy skies and cold temperatures, with highs in the low-40s today. Temperatures will be on the rise this week! Readings should climb into the 60s by the end of the week and for the beginning of the weekend. There is a chance for rain Friday and Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.