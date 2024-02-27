Springlike rain showers setting up

BALTIMORE — We are dealing with another warm but showery day as we continue to see this storm system slide into the Mid-Atlantic. Rain showers will begin to slide in during the second half of the day as moisture continues to surge in. Rain can be a bit heavy at times but the heavier rainfall is expected on Wednesday when the cold front begins to cross our state. Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s thanks to all of the southerly flow bringing in the warmth. Once the cold front clears our area expect to see temperatures crash back down to the 40s on Thursday with sunshine returning as well. Friday will slowly warm up before a late chance of rain showers blends into Saturday morning. The weekend looks to stay relatively dry and slowly warming back into the 60s by Sunday. Monday will start off a bit gloomy as we see clouds hanging around with us.

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Showers after 2pm. High near 64. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 54. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 66. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.