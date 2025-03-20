Spring showers arrive today

BALTIMORE — Happy first day of spring! Breezy southerly winds will help temperatures climb well into the 60s today, even though more clouds will hover overhead. A cold front slides through, which will generate some rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Friday will be drier in the wake of the cold front, but temperatures will fall to seasonal levels. Most of the area will remain in the 50s on Friday. High temperatures will rise into the upper-50s and low-60s this weekend, with more clouds on Saturday. There is a slight chance of a few light showers on Saturday afternoon, but it won't amount to much. Shower chances increase on Monday before conditions dry out on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are in store for the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Showers. High near 69. Southeast wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Showers. Patchy fog. Low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.