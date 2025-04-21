Spring-like with showers to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There is a chance of showers developing later this afternoon and throughout the evening as an area of low pressure impacts the region. Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels, in the upper-60s with breezy southeast wind gusts about 25-30 mph at times. Drier skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday, with highs in the low-80s. Warm with more sunshine mid-week, before temperatures slightly drop into the mid-70s on Friday. Heading into the weekend, skies will be cloudy with widespread rain moving through as a cold front swings across the area. Drier on Sunday with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 69.