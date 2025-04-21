Spring-like with showers to start the week

Watch Now
Easter is shaping up nicely this year, with highs in the 70s. Sunshine will be seen along with passerby clouds during the morning and afternoon hours. Temps look to range from the upper 60s to middle 70s across the state. Looks like an isolated chance of rain, but overall, the day looks dry.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There is a chance of showers developing later this afternoon and throughout the evening as an area of low pressure impacts the region. Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels, in the upper-60s with breezy southeast wind gusts about 25-30 mph at times. Drier skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday, with highs in the low-80s. Warm with more sunshine mid-week, before temperatures slightly drop into the mid-70s on Friday. Heading into the weekend, skies will be cloudy with widespread rain moving through as a cold front swings across the area. Drier on Sunday with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 69.

