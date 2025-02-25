Watch Now
Spring-like temps this week

On and off rain chances...
Monday brings calm conditions to the evening and overnight hours with lows in the 30s. Clouds look to build for Tuesday with slight rain chances across the western portions of the state. Highs continue to be mild with the middle to upper 50s expected. More rain moves in for Thursday with highs close to 60. We are clear of rain following Thursday with highs returning to normal by next week.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Spring-like temperatures are expected this week! Temperatures will climb back into the upper-50s. Keep the umbrella nearby, as light spotty showers this afternoon. Dry skies for Wednesday with above average temperatures, in the low-60s. Thursday will likely be the warmest day, with temperatures in the low-60s with scattered showers during the afternoon. More seasonal and a dry finish to the work week. Temperatures will be a roller coaster ride through the weekend with a slight chance of a shower on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain. Broken clouds, with a high of 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

