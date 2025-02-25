Spring-like temps this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Spring-like temperatures are expected this week! Temperatures will climb back into the upper-50s. Keep the umbrella nearby, as light spotty showers this afternoon. Dry skies for Wednesday with above average temperatures, in the low-60s. Thursday will likely be the warmest day, with temperatures in the low-60s with scattered showers during the afternoon. More seasonal and a dry finish to the work week. Temperatures will be a roller coaster ride through the weekend with a slight chance of a shower on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain. Broken clouds, with a high of 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.