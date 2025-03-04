Spring-like temps near 60° today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! High temperatures climb near 60° today with increasing clouds and winds. This is all ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring gusty showers and potentially strong storms on Wednesday. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado are all on the table of possibilities during the afternoon and evening hours. Have a plan for severe weather, just in case! A drier finish to the work week with seasonal temperatures in the 50s. The next chance for spotty showers arrive son Saturday, while Sunday looks mostly dry. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday at 2 AM so do not forget to turn your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light south wind increasing to 8-18 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

TonightA slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.