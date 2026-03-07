Spring forward Sunday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Less sleep this go around with Daylight Saving Time beginning around 2 A.M. Sunday morning. Sunshine returns for the late morning hours.
Hopefully you are bright eyed and bushy tailed this A.M. as we mark the start to Daylight Saving Time. Temperatures will be mild and less muggy this morning thanks to our moist air mass moving to the east.
Good morning, happy Sunday!
Hopefully you are bright eyed and bushy tailed this A.M. as we mark the start to Daylight Saving Time.
Temperatures will be mild and less muggy this morning thanks to our moist air mass moving to the east. Shower potential completely moves out of the region by the late afternoon hours of Sunday, bringing sunshine back into the forecast. Temperatures will bounce back with the middle 60s expected for highs. Monday is looking lovely with a shot at the 70s and ample sunshine.

Warm conditions will continue into the second week of March. Rain will eventually return for middle week, but at least we get some warmth returning along with it!

