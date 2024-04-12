Spotty thundershowers linger today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting the day off soggy with showers and thunderstorms moving in. Isolated instances of flooding are possible, as .50-1.50" of rain can't be ruled out when it's all said and done. Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect through this afternoon for the immediate shoreline. Spotty showers and thunderstorms linger into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the 60s. Conditions dry out this weekend and winds remain elevated, upwards of 35-40 mph through Saturday. Less breezy on Sunday with warmer temperatures, in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon. Next week looks unseasonably warm and summer-like with temps near 80 degrees.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely and possibly a few thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 40-45 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night A chance of showers between. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.