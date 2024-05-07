Spotty storms through mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Warming near 80 degrees with the potential for spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The storm potential looks more isolated on Wednesday, but the Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper-80s. A cold front moves in late-week, bringing scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid to upper-70s. Drier skies are expected for the start of the weekend with the potential for showers on Mother's Day. Highs will range in the low to mid-70s this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 78.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly thunderstorms. Low around 58.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.