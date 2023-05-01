Spotty showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Spotty showers are possible this afternoon with broken clouds and breezy winds. Southwest wind gusts may clock in around 30-35 mph at times. It will feel cool today with highs in the low-60s. This trend continues throughout the first half of the week. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out either. High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-60s late-week and rain chances begin to diminish. Temperatures will trend milder this weekend, with highs in the upper-60s to mid-70s with more sunshine!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Chance of showers. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Showers likely before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday Mostly dry. Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.