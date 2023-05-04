Watch Now
Spotty showers slide in again

Drying out into the weekend!
Posted at 3:14 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 03:14:24-04

BALTIMORE — Spotty showers are in the cards once again today with broken clouds. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s today. Drying out Friday with highs in the upper-60s. The 70s return for the weekend with dry skies and more sunshine! Temperatures will rise near 80° early next week! Shower chances increase by the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

