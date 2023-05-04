Spotty showers slide in again

BALTIMORE — Spotty showers are in the cards once again today with broken clouds. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s today. Drying out Friday with highs in the upper-60s. The 70s return for the weekend with dry skies and more sunshine! Temperatures will rise near 80° early next week! Shower chances increase by the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.