Spotty showers return today

BALTIMORE — More clouds in store for today as spotty rain showers develop after lunchtime. Shower chances spill into the evening hours, especially around the city-southward. High temperatures will climb near 80° today. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will decline into the upper-60s and low-70s through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of dry time and sunshine through Friday! Showers are not out of the question for the 148th Preakness Stakes but the timing still looks a bit uncertain. High temperatures this weekend will be near average, in the mid to upper-70s. Stay tuned as we inch closer to Saturday!

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.