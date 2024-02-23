Spotty showers linger

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Light rain showers linger throughout the morning. Drier conditions are expected through the second half of the day. High temperatures will hover near 60 degrees ahead of the next cold front that moves through overnight. Cooler on Saturday with highs only rising into the mid-40s. Nearing 50 degrees on Sunday with increasing sunshine. Climbing to spring-like levels next week with highs soaring well into the 60s! Rain chances increase and winds ramp up Tuesday through Thursday as an area of low pressure impacts the region.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with some afternoon clearing, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.