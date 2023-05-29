Spotty rain showers on Memorial day

BALTIMORE — Spotty rain showers wrap up the Memorial Day weekend as a low pressure system sits to the south of us. The showers will pick up in intensity during the middle of the afternoon with a few thunderstorms as well. This will dry out by the time we get to the evening hours and lingering clouds will close out our Monday. The rest of the week stay dry before the heat really turns it up a notch. Friday will be a scorcher as we see our first 90° day this summer. The weekend will stay dry as we see clouds slide back in.

7 day forecast

Memorial Day Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Scattered showers, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.