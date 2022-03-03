Spotty AM Showers Then Sun & Clouds

Spotty showers this morning will give way to sun and clouds. It will be breezy behind the cold front with northwest gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s but it will feel like the 40s. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s which is below normal. Warmer temps are on the way for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Showers are in the forecast Sunday into Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Light south wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

