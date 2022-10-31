Spooky showers on Halloween

BALTIMORE — Clouds will rule the day and showers will roll in during the early/mid-afternoon hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper-60s, thanks to a southerly wind flow. Showers will linger through the prime trick-or-treating hours, so the kids will need to wear the rain coat over their costume. Rain showers should taper off by sunrise Tuesday. We will kick off the month of November with above normal temperatures, in the upper-60s and low-70s through the entire week and into the weekend. Expect more sunshine as well!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers after 3pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.