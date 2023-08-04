Some wet weather today

BALTIMORE — Today, temperatures will range below normal, in the low-80s with broken clouds. Isolated showers are possible this morning as a system south of the state. An isolated pop-up storm is not out of the question this evening, mainly after dinnertime. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern part of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as gusty winds and hail will be the top concerns. The cold front crosses the area overnight and high pressure keeps us mostly dry this weekend with highs in the upper-90s. A cold front brings unsettled weather to the area on Monday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be on the strong side. Drying out on Tuesday through the middle of next week with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Patchy fog between midnight and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 92.