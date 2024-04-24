Watch Now
Some spring showers today

Cooler late-week...
A nice spring day continues for us as we see temperatures slowly cooling down as we head into the overnight hours. Clouds will gradually increase before we see another shot of rain showers thanks to a cold front that passes over the top of us in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Posted at 2:35 AM, Apr 24, 2024
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A cold front approaches and generates rain showers through sunrise. The cold front will move through the area this afternoon- keeping the potential for a few isolated showers around with breaks in the clouds. Temperatures ahead of the front will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s again. Temperatures will trend cooler late-week, in the low to mid-60s. The weekend will be mostly dry with more clouds on Saturday and temperatures in the mid-60s. More in the way of sunshine on Sunday with temperatures soaring near 80°. Temperatures will rise to mid-June levels early next week, in the mid-80s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5-15 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

