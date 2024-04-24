Some spring showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A cold front approaches and generates rain showers through sunrise. The cold front will move through the area this afternoon- keeping the potential for a few isolated showers around with breaks in the clouds. Temperatures ahead of the front will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s again. Temperatures will trend cooler late-week, in the low to mid-60s. The weekend will be mostly dry with more clouds on Saturday and temperatures in the mid-60s. More in the way of sunshine on Sunday with temperatures soaring near 80°. Temperatures will rise to mid-June levels early next week, in the mid-80s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5-15 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.