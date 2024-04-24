Some spring showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A cold front approaches and generates rain showers through sunrise. The cold front will move through the area this afternoon- keeping the potential for a few isolated showers around with breaks in the clouds. Temperatures ahead of the front will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s again. Temperatures will trend cooler late-week, in the low to mid-60s. The weekend will be mostly dry with more clouds on Saturday and temperatures in the mid-60s. More in the way of sunshine on Sunday with temperatures soaring near 80°. Temperatures will rise to mid-June levels early next week, in the mid-80s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5-15 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.