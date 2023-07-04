Some pop up showers for Independence Day

BALTIMORE — The hot and humid weather is sticking around as we continue to see a very similar forecast over the next few days. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s but the heat indices will be in the mid 90s. Given the moist airmass and sunshine we see over the next few days, do not be surprised if there are a few pop up showers during the afternoon hours. The rain chances will increase on Friday as a cold front begins to slide into the Mid-Atlantic region. This will help with cooling our temperatures a bit as we see highs top out in the mid 80s. Rain showers still linger for us as well.

Have a happy and safe Independence Day!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.