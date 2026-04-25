Soggy start to Sunday

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Not much sun to start this Sunday, but we have a shot at some later this afternoon. Moisture lingers with a system that will eventually push to our east later this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle, much like Saturday, to accumulate heat. Highs are looking below our average for this time of year. We shake the rain by Monday with ample sunshine moving back into the forecast.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.