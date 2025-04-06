Watch Now
Soggy set-up for Sunday morning and afternoon

Happy Sunday!
Muggy conditions persist, with rain still lingering in the region. Highs will see a boost this afternoon as we finally get rid of a front that has been stalled to the west. Highs will range in the middle 70s throughout the afternoon hours. Closing out the day, we will see temperatures cool and skies begin to clear. Overnight, lows bottom out in the 40s. We will trend cooler all next week.
